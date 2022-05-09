Markets
KSS

Macellum Reminds Shareholders To Elect Its Candidates To Board

(RTTNews) - Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl's Corp. (KSS), has asked shareholders to elect its experienced candidates to the company's Board. Macellum believes voting on its WHITE proxy card for at least a subset of its nominees, including a shareholder representative, is the best insurance policy for shareholders, regardless of whether a sale occurs or not.

"Shareholders should know that there is no recourse after this vote," Macellum Advisors said.

