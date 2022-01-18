Macellum Plans To Nominate Director Candidates If Status Quo Persists At Kohl's

(RTTNews) - Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which holds nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl's Corporation (KSS), said it intends to nominate a slate of independent candidates for election at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders unless the Board decides to collaborate with Macellum on a director refresh and promptly implement changes to improve operational execution and optimize the balance sheet.

Macellum noted that the Board of Kohl's appears unwilling to address the drivers of long-term underperformance. If the Board is unwilling to pursue improvements, it should explore strategic alternatives, Macellum said.

