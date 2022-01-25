Macellum Issues Letter To Kohl's Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl's (KSS), urged Kohl's Board to publicly commit to carrying out a robust process to review strategic alternatives. Macellum advised the Board to form a special committee of independent directors to oversee the review, retain advisors and solicit proposals from all interested bidders. It also asked the Board to invite a Macellum representative to lead the special committee.

"We hope the Board responds to us in a constructive and timely manner. However, we reserve our right to hold the current directors accountable through an election contest or the appropriate legal channels if the Board chills a value-maximizing sales process," Macellum stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.