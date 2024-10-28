Mace Security postpones annual meeting of shareholders

Mace Security (MACE) announced that, due the recently announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, the previously announced 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is postponed and will be rescheduled if and as necessary pending the potential merger transaction contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger. Separately, a Special Meeting of Shareholders will be called to vote on the Agreement and Plan of Merger. Notice of that Special Meeting of Shareholders will be forthcoming.

