News & Insights

Stocks
MACE

Mace Security postpones annual meeting of shareholders

October 28, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Mace Security (MACE) announced that, due the recently announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, the previously announced 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is postponed and will be rescheduled if and as necessary pending the potential merger transaction contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger. Separately, a Special Meeting of Shareholders will be called to vote on the Agreement and Plan of Merger. Notice of that Special Meeting of Shareholders will be forthcoming.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MACE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MACE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.