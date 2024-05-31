MacDonald Mines Assures Assay Result Integrity

Macdonald Mines Exploration (TSE:BMK) has released an update.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. has confirmed the integrity of assay results from its Scadding Gold Project after reviewing original certificates from certified laboratories. The company found 82 inconsistencies in over 9,100 drill core samples, mainly affecting 24 drilling intersections and two channel samples at non-primary project sites. MacDonald Mines assures that these issues do not relate to QA/QC protocols and have published restated assay results on their website and SEDAR+.

