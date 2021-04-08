US Markets
AAPL

MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Production of some of Apple Inc's MacBooks and iPads has been postponed due to a global component shortage, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Adds details from the Nikkei report, background on chip shortage

April 8 (Reuters) - Production of some of Apple Inc's AAPL.O MacBooks and iPads has been postponed due to a global component shortage, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production, the report said, adding that some iPad assembly was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components. (https://s.nikkei.com/3uAZhI7)

As a result of the delay, Apple has pushed back a portion of component orders for the two devices from the first half of this year to the second half, the report said, citing sources briefed on the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

According to the report, Apple's production plans for iPhones have not been affected by the supply shortage, however, the supply of some components for the devices is "quite tight".

The shortage of components remains a supply chain issue for Apple, but has not yet impacted any product availability for consumers, Nikkei added.

Apple's major supplier Foxconn 2317.TW has also warned of the chip shortage affecting supply chains to clients, with businesses and consumers across the globe facing the brunt of an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Amy Caren Daniel)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular