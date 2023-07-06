Macbee Planet (JPTSE:7095) Price Target Increased by 34.21% to 26,010.00

The average one-year price target for Macbee Planet (JPTSE:7095) has been revised to 26,010.00 / share. This is an increase of 34.21% from the prior estimate of 19,380.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25,755.00 to a high of 26,775.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.26% from the latest reported closing price of 21,810.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macbee Planet. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 80.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7095 is 0.01%, an increase of 84.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.55% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 2K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.