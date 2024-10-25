Macbee Planet Adjusts Treasury Share Disposal Plans

Macbee Planet Inc (JP:7095) has released an update.

Macbee Planet Inc. announced a slight adjustment in its plan to dispose of treasury shares as restricted shares due to a partial forfeiture of rights by two employees. The change results in a reduction of the total disposal amount to 94,904,325 yen, but is expected to have a negligible impact on the company’s financial results for the current fiscal year.

