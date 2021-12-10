Macau's Suncity confirms loan default, shares to resume trade on Dec 13

China-based investment holding company Suncity Group Holdings Ltd said on Friday that its borrower Star Soul Investments was served with a letter that alleged a loan default.

The letter demanded a full repayment of the loan of HK$313.6 million ($40.21 million) within five business days from Dec. 8, the Macau-based company said in a statement.

Suncity and its unit Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd 0102.HK have made applications to resume the trading of their shares on Dec 13.

($1 = 7.7998 Hong Kong dollars)

