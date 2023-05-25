News & Insights

Macau's GDP jumps 39% in first quarter as tourism rebounds

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

May 25, 2023 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by Farah Master and Twinnie Siu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - Macau's GDP soared 39% in the first quarter of 2023 on the year, for its first positive growth in five quarters, the government of the world's largest gambling hub said on Thursday, bolstered by a revival in visitor numbers and higher spending.

The number of inbound tourists in the first quarter surged by 1.6 times, the statistics bureau said. Macau's GDP had dropped 23.4% in the last quarter of 2022.

