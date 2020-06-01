Macau's gaming revenues tumble 93.2% in May as coronavirus hit

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Gambling revenue in Macau slid 93.2% in May year-on-year as authorities imposed restrictions in the world's biggest casino hub to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau slid 93.2% in May year-on-year as authorities imposed restrictions in the world's biggest casino hub to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

May's figure was 1.76 billion patacas ($220.4 million), after a 96.8% plunge in April.

($1 = 7.9850 patacas)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 28431631 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters