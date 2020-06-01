Macau's gaming revenues tumble 93.2% in May as coronavirus hit

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau slid 93.2% in May year-on-year as authorities imposed restrictions in the world's biggest casino hub to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

May's figure was 1.76 billion patacas ($220.4 million), after a 96.8% plunge in April.

($1 = 7.9850 patacas)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 28431631 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.