Macau's April gaming revenues plunge 96.8% on coronavirus impact

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 96.8% in April year-on-year, with casinos reeling in the world's biggest casino hub as authorities imposed a raft of measures to keep visitors away to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

April's figure of 754 million patacas ($94.64 million) was more or less in line with analyst expectations of a drop of around 95%.

($1 = 7.9670 patacas)

