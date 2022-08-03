Macau resumes quarantine free travel with mainland China

Contributors
Farah Master Reuters
Twinnie Siu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Macau's government said on Wednesday people could enter the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine, a further relaxation of stringent COVID-19 policies as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy.

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Macau's government said on Wednesday people could enter the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine, a further relaxation of stringent COVID-19 policies as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy.

Authorities reopened public services and entertainment facilities in Macau, a Chinese special administrative region, on Tuesday.

People leaving Macau for Zhuhai must have a certificate that shows a negative COVID-19 test within the past 24 hours and take further two tests within three days of arriving in the Chinese city, the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Farah Master and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7709))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters