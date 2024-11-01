Macau reports October casino revenue up 6.6% to 20.79B patacas

Macau’s gaming bureau reported October gross revenue from games of fortune in the region was up 6.6% year-over-year to 20.787B patacas. Publicly traded companies in the Macau gaming space include Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts (MGM), Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Melco Resorts (MLCO).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.