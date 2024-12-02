Macau reports November casino revenue up 14.9% to 18.44B patacas

Macau’s gaming bureau reported November gross revenue from games of fortune in the region was up 14.9% year-over-year to 18.438B patacas. Publicly traded companies in the Macau gaming space include Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts (MGM), Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Melco Resorts (MLCO).
