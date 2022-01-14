US Markets
MLCO

Macau limits new casino licences to 6, to last up to 10 years

Contributors
Farah Master Reuters
Twinnie Siu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Macau's government announced on Friday that the number of new casino operators allowed to operate in the world's largest gambling hub would be limited to six concessionaires with an operating period of up to 10 years.

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Macau's government announced on Friday that the number of new casino operators allowed to operate in the world's largest gambling hub would be limited to six concessionaires with an operating period of up to 10 years.

The current licences of the six Macau casino operators Wynn Macau 1128.HK, Sands China 1928.HK, MGM China 2282.HK, SJM Holdings 0880.HK, Galaxy Entertainment 0880.HK and Melco Resorts MLCO.O are all due to expire this year.

(Reporting by Farah Master and Twinnie Siu; editing by Jason Neely)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MLCO MGM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular