Macau limits new casino licences to 6, to last up to 10 years

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Macau's government announced on Friday that the number of new casino operators allowed to operate in the world's largest gambling hub would be limited to six concessionaires with an operating period of up to 10 years.

The current licences of the six Macau casino operators Wynn Macau 1128.HK, Sands China 1928.HK, MGM China 2282.HK, SJM Holdings 0880.HK, Galaxy Entertainment 0880.HK and Melco Resorts MLCO.O are all due to expire this year.

