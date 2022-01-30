Macau Legend shares fall 16 pct after CEO arrested

Contributors
Donny Kwok Reuters
Farah Master Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Shares of Macau Legend, a company that owns and operates a casino resort in Macau, fell 16% in early trading on Monday after it said its chief executive had been arrested and detained by police in the world's largest gambling hub.

HONG KONG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Shares of Macau Legend 1680.HK, a company that owns and operates a casino resort in Macau, fell 16% in early trading on Monday after it said its chief executive had been arrested and detained by police in the world's largest gambling hub.

The move came as authorities step up a crackdown on illicit capital outflows from the Chinese mainland and after the high profile arrest of Suncity boss Alvin Chau.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Farah Master Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More