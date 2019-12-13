Macau high-yield on a roll

By Jihye Hwang

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (IFR) - Wynn Macau took 2019’s tally of high-yield bonds from Asia’s biggest gaming market to a record US$5.1bn last week, becoming the latest casino resort operator to turn to the capital markets to lock in attractive funding costs.

The casino operator sold US$1bn of 144A/Reg S 10-year non-call five senior unsecured notes at par to yield 5.125%, inside initial guidance of 5.375% area. The issue, with expected ratings of B1/BB- (Moody’s/S&P), was upsized from the initial indicated size of US$650m.

“Investors with emerging market portfolios as well as global high yield investors supported the deal, noting the income and revenue of the US parent,” said a syndicate banker involved in the transaction.

The Hong Kong-listed company is owned by Nasdaq-listed Wynn Resorts.

The deal marks the latest international bond from the Macau gaming sector this year, following Studio City, MGM China Holdings and Melco Resorts.

Melco Resorts printed bonds three times this year to raise US$2bn in total, while Studio City sold US$600m and MGM China Holdings issued US$1.5bn bond in two-part offering.

High-yield issuance has more than doubled 2017’s annual record of US$2.35bn, when Wynn Macau and Melco were last in the market. Sands China – which runs Macau’s biggest casino, the Venetian – sold US$5.5bn of bonds in three tranches in August 2018, after receiving an investment-grade BBB– rating.

“Volumes have been consistent in the past three to four years as the gaming companies go through the transition of rotating bank loans to a permanent capital market structure,” the banker added, expecting volumes to drop below US$5bn next year.

Another banker on the Wynn Macau deal said the issuance of Macau gaming companies this year comes in line with the overall increase of volume on the back of a low rate environment.

CONCESSIONS EXPIRING

All six major gaming operators in Macau – Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Casino, MGM China Holdings, Melco Resorts Finance and Sands China – need to renew their concessions expiring in 2022.

Wynn Macau factored that into its latest deal, with a put option at par should its gaming licence be withdrawn.

CreditSights said it will be expensive to renew the concession at possibly more than US$2bn, but the cost is “not onerous relative to cash flow potential over the life of the renewed concession”. It recommended investors to buy at 5.25%.

Moody’s also sees the probability of non-renewal as remote, citing Macau’s dependence on the gaming industry and the difficulty of replacing existing operators with newcomers due to building and land rights governed by separate land concessions.

The rating agency expects the government to require the gaming operators to increase investment in non-gaming amenities to diversify the economy and boost Macau’s appeal as a tourist destination.

Nomura cautioned in a note to investors that Wynn Macau and Sands China could face a higher political risk given the US-China trade tensions, since they are backed by US investors rather than local tycoons.

Wynn Macau will use the proceeds to repay existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The company had US$3.05bn of loans outstanding at the end of 2018, comprising US$2.3bn in term loans and a US$750m revolving credit facility.

Deutsche Bank was sole global coordinator and left lead bookrunner. Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Bank of China Macau branch, Bank of Communications Macau branch, BNP Paribas, BOC International, Bank of America, DBS Bank, ICBC (Macau), JP Morgan, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko and United Overseas Bank were joint bookrunners.

The bonds were quoted at 100.10/100.40 on the first trading day.

