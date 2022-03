Macau government extends casino licences to December - media

Adds details

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - Casino companies in Macau will have their licences extended by six months, public broadcaster TDM reported on Thursday, citing a city official, allowing more time for a highly anticipated rebidding process in the world's biggest casino hub.

Economy and Finance Secretary Lei Wai Nong, speaking after a Legislative Assembly meeting, said Macau's casino licences that were due to expire on June 26 will be extended to Dec. 31. He said authorities would start the rebidding process once the city's legislature had passed a revised law.

Macau's six operators, Wynn Macau 1128.HK, Sands China 1928.HK, MGM China 2282.HK, SJM Holdings 0880.HK, Galaxy Entertainment 0880.HK and Melco Resorts MLCO.O, all have to reapply to maintain operations in the Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony.

Macau's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Legislators in the Chinese special administrative region need to first approve changes to the city's gaming law which are the biggest reforms in two decades.

The law will lay the groundwork for what is required from the multibillion dollar casino operators ahead of their license expiration.

In 2019, Macau raked in $36.5 billion from its casinos, more than six times that of the Las Vegas strip.

Since 2020, however, Macau's casinos have been slammed by coronavirus travel restrictions, which have curbed visitors, and crackdowns on the opaque junket industry.

Beijing, increasingly wary of Macau's acute reliance on gambling, has not yet indicated how the licence rebidding process will be conducted.

It is clear, however, that authorities want far greater control over the casino operators' activities.

Beijing and Macau massively tightened scrutiny of casinos in recent years, with authorities clamping down on illicit capital flows from the mainland and targeting underground lending and illegal cash transfers.

