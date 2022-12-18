Macau government cancels COVID risk zones for mainland China

Adds details

HONG KONG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Macau's government said on Monday that it would cancel its regulations on risk zones in mainland China starting from Tuesday, the latest unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have hammered revenues in the world's biggest gambling hub.

In addition, all arrivals into Macau via the mainland, including from overseas, need to show a negative COVID test conducted within the last 72 hours, versus 48 hours previously, the government said.

Macau is heavily reliant on Chinese visitors. Tourists from greater China, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, account for more than 90% of total visitation.

