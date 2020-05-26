MLCO

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Contributors
Farah Master Reuters
Clare Jim Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siu Chiu

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho, who built a business empire from scratch in the former Portuguese colony and became one of Asia's richest men, died on Tuesday at the age of 98, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - Macau gambling king Stanley Ho, who built a business empire from scratch in the former Portuguese colony and became one of Asia's richest men, died on Tuesday at the age of 98, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The flamboyant tycoon, who loved to dance but advised his nearest and dearest to shun gambling, headed one of the world's most lucrative gaming businesses through his flagship firm, SJM Holdings 0880.HK, valued at about $6 billion.

Born in Hong Kong, Ho had four wives and 17 known children, and was forced to restructure his business after a legal battle erupted within the family in 2012 over his fortune.

Analysts do not expect his death to have a big impact on day-to-day operations.

(Reporting by Farah Master, Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates, Anne Marie Roantree and Kim Coghill)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com)(+852 28431631))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MLCO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More