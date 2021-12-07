Macau gamblers cower at watchdog’s sudden bite

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Macau regulators could be cutting off credit for high rollers in China’s casino hub, according to Bernstein analysts. If confirmed, officials escalated their attack quickly: It’s only a week since watchdogs sank their teeth into Alvin Chau and his Suncity group, the territory’s largest junket operator.

For investors wagering on Wynn Macau, Sands China and rivals, that’s alarming. Sure, big spenders are no longer a big deal: Less wealthy patrons now account for around two-thirds of gaming revenue and almost 90% of EBITDA, according to official data and Breakingviews estimates.

The problem is the sudden uptick in regulatory uncertainty. Shareholders are already jittery after authorities launched a controversial consultation on casino concessions in September, wiping $18 billion off operators’ combined market worth. That paper, published with little warning, floated ideas including stricter dividend rules and officials supervising operations.

If there are more abrupt announcements ahead of licence renewals in 2022, the pace of change could be as unsettling as the change itself. (By Katrina Hamlin)

