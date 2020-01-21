Macau confirms first Wuhan virus case, tightens screening in casinos

The Chinese-ruled gambling hub of Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus and tightened temperature screening measures in casinos and around the city.
