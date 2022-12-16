Macau casinos to invest $15 billion over next ten years

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Macau's casino operators will invest a total of 118.8 billion patacas ($14.82 billion) as part of their new bidding contracts, the city's government said on Friday at a signing ceremony that sees the companies cement their position in the world's biggest gambling hub.

($1 = 8.0170 patacas)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Farah Master Editing by Mark Potter)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.