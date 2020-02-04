Macau Casinos Are Closed for Two Weeks. Why Their Stocks Are Gaining.

To curb the spread of China’s coronavirus, the Macau government has suspended all casino operations for 15 days.

To curb the spread of China’s coronavirus, the Macau government has suspended all casino operations for 15 days.

To curb the spread of China’s coronavirus, the Macau government has suspended all casino operations for 15 days. The closings took effect at midnight Tuesday in Macau. Hotels and restaurants at casino properties will remain open.

The announcement came as the first coronavirus-related death was confirmed in neighboring Hong Kong—40 miles away from Macau. The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 420 people and infected more than 20,000 globally, mostly in mainland China but including Hong Kong, Macau, the U.S., and dozens of other countries. The numbers have far exceeded those of SARS in 2003, and the casino suspension in Macau could be extended if the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen.

Nonetheless, the shares of the big casino companies roared ahead in a broad advance for stocks. In Tuesday afternoon trading, Wynn Resorts (ticker: WYNN) jumped 3.4%, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) climbed 2.6% and MGM Resorts (MGM) rose 3.6%. The U.S.-listed shares of Hong Kong-based Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) also increased 2.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.7%.

To be sure, this group of stocks has been selling off for more than two weeks, as the Chinese territory of Macau—the world’s biggest gambling hub—became a near ghost town during what is typically the busiest time of year because of travel restrictions.

Before the announced casino closures, the Macau government had already implemented a series of measures to keep visitors away. Transport links with mainland China have been curtailed, flights and ferry services were canceled, and entry without proper medical documentation was denied.

Macau’s gross gambling revenue shrank 11.3% in January from a year earlier, according to Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. Total visits during the Lunar New Year were down 78%, driven by an 83% decline in visitors from China.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

But now, investors seem to have priced in the impact of the virus and are ready to hear some better news from the casino giants in the coming earnings season. “The announced closure of the Macau casinos for two weeks is not all that surprising and prospectively included in estimates and stocks,” Jefferies analyst David Katz wrote in a Tuesday note.

Katz thinks the coronavirus impact should be confined to the first quarter and casino operations should ramp up for the remainder of the year.

Still, if the closure bleeds further into March, casino stocks could become volatile again. For Wall Street, the biggest challenge is to estimate the operating leverage in the casino businesses, Katz said, with gambling taxes, license fees, staffing and overhead all making up significant fixed costs.

Las Vegas Sands was the first among peers to report fourth-quarter results and discuss the impact of the outbreak publicly. Last week, the casino giant posted 88 cents in adjusted earnings per share on net revenue of $3.51 billion for the three months ended in December, up 1% and 14%, respectively, from a year earlier and beating Wall Street expectations on both figures.

The numbers weren’t affected much in the reported quarter because the extent of the virus outbreak wasn’t fully known until January. But investors were eager to hear management’s comments on the situation and its outlook for 2020.

Results for the current quarter will certainly be affected by the 15-day closure. Jefferies analyst David Katz expects Las Vegas Sands’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, to come in flat in the first 20 days of January and down 65% year-over-year from Jan. 21 through Feb. 3. During the following two weeks, the casino operator will likely lose about $2.4 million a day because of the closure, Katz wrote. If the Macau properties reopen after two weeks, he estimates that first-quarter total earnings should be down 46% from the previous year.

Investors will be hearing more from casino operators as they report earnings in the coming days. Wynn Resorts will report on Feb. 6, and MGM Resorts on Feb. 12. Wynn derived about 75% of its total revenue from Macau over the past 12 months, according to FactSet, with some of the highest China exposure among peers.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.