Macau casino shares soar after China allows tour groups after more than 2.5 years

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Macau casino operators were set to soar between 5-13% percent on Monday morning after the city's leader said China would resume an e-visa scheme for mainland travellers and permit group tours, key catalysts which are likely to drive an increase of visits to the world's biggest gambling hub.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Kim Coghill)

