Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.08

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) will pay a dividend of $0.08 on the 25th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Macatawa Bank's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having paid out dividends for 8 years, Macatawa Bank has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio of 42%shows that Macatawa Bank would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 12.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:MCBC Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

Macatawa Bank Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.08 total annually to $0.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

We Could See Macatawa Bank's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Macatawa Bank has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.5% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On Macatawa Bank's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Macatawa Bank has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Macatawa Bank that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

