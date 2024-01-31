Macatawa Bank (MCBC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Macatawa Bank in Focus

Based in Holland, Macatawa Bank (MCBC) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -0.53%. The holding company for Macatawa Bank is paying out a dividend of $0.09 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.21% compared to the Banks - Midwest industry's yield of 3.26% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.61%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.36 is up 9.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.30%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Macatawa's current payout ratio is 29%. This means it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, MCBC expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $1.27 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 0.79%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, MCBC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

