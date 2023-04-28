Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Macatawa Bank said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.26%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 5.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macatawa Bank. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCBC is 0.07%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 15,223K shares. The put/call ratio of MCBC is 34.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.28% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macatawa Bank is 11.48. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 19.28% from its latest reported closing price of 9.62.

The projected annual revenue for Macatawa Bank is 112MM, an increase of 12.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

rhino investment partners holds 1,122K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 17.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 926K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 889K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 823K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing an increase of 23.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 44.67% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 672K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 24.13% over the last quarter.

Macatawa Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macatawa Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Macatawa Bank. Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past ten consecutive years as one of 'West Michigan's 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

