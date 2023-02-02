Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Macatawa Bank said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $10.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.65%, the lowest has been 2.49%, and the highest has been 5.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=149).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.53% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macatawa Bank is $10.96. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1.53% from its latest reported closing price of $10.80.

The projected annual revenue for Macatawa Bank is $112MM, an increase of 22.28%. The projected annual EPS is $1.35, an increase of 32.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macatawa Bank. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MCBC is 0.0610%, an increase of 13.6949%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 14,904K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

rhino investment partners holds 1,084,486 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007,010 shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 932,317 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999,217 shares, representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 16.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 924,057 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 744,569 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745,076 shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 22.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 629,890 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493,186 shares, representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 20.09% over the last quarter.

Macatawa Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macatawa Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Macatawa Bank. Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past ten consecutive years as one of 'West Michigan's 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

