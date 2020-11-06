Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MCBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.5, the dividend yield is 4.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCBC was $7.5, representing a -34.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.42 and a 24.79% increase over the 52 week low of $6.01.

MCBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MCBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86.

