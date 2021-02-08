Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MCBC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCBC was $8.57, representing a -20.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.83 and a 42.6% increase over the 52 week low of $6.01.

MCBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MCBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88.

