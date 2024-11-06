Macao's Shocking Wynn Problem You Never Knew

Competition is heating up in the gambling market, and it's taking a toll on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock. Shares fell earlier this week after the company said it had disappointing results in Macao and is spending heavily on uncertain resort expansions around the world. Travis Houm covers what you need to know in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 5, 2024. The video was published on Nov. 5, 2024.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 4, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Wynn Resorts. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.