Macao Casinos to Reopen After 2-Week Shutdown

After a forced 15-day closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, casino operators in Macao are scheduled to open their doors again on Feb. 20. MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) said it was losing $1.5 million a day during the shutdown while Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) said it was losing $2.5 million a day.

The peninsula, which is the only place in China where it's legal to gamble, derives 80% of its revenue from tourism, but during the crisis visitations plunged by 98% with visits tumbling to about just 2,000 people a day.

Image source: Getty Images.

In allowing the casinos to open, however, gaming regulators are imposing strict conditions, such as requiring them to take temperature checks of guests and staff, and ensure people are wearing masks. It's not likely there will be a large influx of tourists immediately after the business restrictions are lifted.

Still a ghost town

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein previously estimated the two-week shutdown could cost casino operators half of their quarterly revenue, and predicted if they were forced to close longer, they could lose as much as 70% of their revenue.

Macau reportedly only saw 10 cases of coronavirus and no new cases have been reported since Feb. 4, suggesting the industry shutdown was having the desired effect. On the mainland, though, more than 74,000 people have reportedly been infected and over 2,000 have died.

Although casinos will reopen, other businesses such as movie theaters, internet cafes, bars, and gyms remain closed. No date has been set for them to reopen.

10 stocks we like better than Wynn Resorts

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wynn Resorts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.