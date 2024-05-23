MAC II Appoints New CFO, Eyes Strategic Growth

Marwyn Acquisition Company II Ltd. (GB:MAC2) has released an update.

Marwyn Acquisition Company II Ltd (MAC II) welcomes James Pearce as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing his expertise from previous roles including CFO of the Pension SuperFund and Director of Group Finance at Just Group plc. Pearce’s appointment coincides with the resignation of board director Cathryn Riley. MAC II, a London Stock Exchange-listed acquisition vehicle, aims for significant long-term shareholder returns through strategic acquisitions and performance improvements.

