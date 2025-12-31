Markets

Mabwell's Adalimumab Biosimilar Wins Marketing Approval In Indonesia

December 31, 2025 — 11:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with a fully integrated industry chain, said its Adalimumab Injection 9MW0113, marketed as JUNMAIKANG in China, has received marketing authorization from Indonesia's Food and Drug Authority (BPOM).

The approval marks Mabwell's third overseas marketing authorization this year. Co-developed with Junshi Biosciences, 9MW0113 is the first China-developed Adalimumab biosimilar to be approved by BPOM.

Mabwell noted that it has signed cooperation agreements for 9MW0113 in more than ten countries and has submitted registration applications in multiple markets, including Jordan and Peru.

Hu Huiguo, Board Director, Senior Vice President and Board Secretary of Mabwell, said Indonesia's approval underscores the company's global commercialization strategy, adding that the country's participation in the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme reflects a rigorous regulatory review standard.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.