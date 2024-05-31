News & Insights

MAB Directors Bolster Investment with Share Purchase

May 31, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (GB:MAB1) has released an update.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc reports that certain Directors have recently increased their investment in the company by purchasing additional shares. The transactions took place on the 31st of May, 2024, with Senior Independent Director Nathan Imlach acquiring 234 shares at a price of 905.0p each, signaling confidence in the firm’s prospects. All trading occurred on the London Stock Exchange, AIM, in compliance with EU Market Abuse Regulation.

