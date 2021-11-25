Maastricht airport cleared following bomb threat -ANP

AMSTERDAM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Authorities in the Netherlands ordered Maastricht Aachen Airport cleared of passengers following a bomb threat, Dutch news agency ANP said on Thursday.

ANP attributed its report to the country's military police, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, which patrols borders and is responsible for airport security.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.