Maase CFO Yuanfen Yang Resigns; Jiaxing Shi Named Replacement

December 31, 2025 — 07:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Maase Inc. (MAAS), a Chinese capital investment services company, Wednesday announced that its chief financial officer Yuanfen Yang has resigned from the company, effective December 31.

Jiaxing Shi is replacing her, effective the same day.

Shi has over a decade of experience in finance investment and operation and has served as the investment operations manager at YD Network Technology Co Ltd. Prior to this role, she was the senior audit professional at UHY LLP and Marcum LLP.

On Tuesday, MAAS shares closed at $5.05, up 3.27% on the Nasdaq.

