Maas Group Reports Record Results and Growth Strategy

October 23, 2024 — 09:29 pm EDT

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

Maas Group Holdings Ltd. reported a record financial performance for FY24, with a 27% increase in underlying EBITDA and a 12% rise in net profit after tax. The company continues to expand through strategic acquisitions, particularly in the Construction Materials segment, and is committed to sustainable growth and capital management initiatives. With a strong leadership team and a focus on maximizing returns, Maas Group is well-positioned for future earnings growth.

