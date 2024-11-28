Maas Group Raises $140 Million for Strategic Expansion

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

Maas Group Holdings Ltd. has successfully completed a $140 million placement, exceeding its initial target, to fund strategic acquisitions in the construction materials sector. The placement saw strong demand from both existing and new institutional investors, and an additional $10 million will be raised through a Share Purchase Plan available to eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand. These funds will bolster the company’s growth and acquisition initiatives.

