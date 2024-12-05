MAAS Group Issues Unquoted Securities for Incentive Scheme

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 97,041 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are currently restricted and will not be listed on the ASX until the restriction period ends. This move highlights MAAS Group’s commitment to rewarding its workforce while potentially influencing its future market position.

