MAAS Group Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (ASX: MGH) has requested a trading halt on its shares as the company plans to undertake a capital raising. The halt will last until the announcement of the capital raising is made or until trading resumes on December 2, 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial position, drawing interest from investors keen on its growth prospects.

