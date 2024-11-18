News & Insights

Stocks

MAAS Group Holdings Updates on Share Buy-Back

November 18, 2024 — 06:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 3,654 ordinary fully paid shares bought back on the previous day, bringing the total to 188,322 shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into AU:MGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.