MAAS Group Holdings Updates on Share Buy-Back

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 3,654 ordinary fully paid shares bought back on the previous day, bringing the total to 188,322 shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

