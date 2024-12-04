News & Insights

Maas Group Holdings Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Power

December 04, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

Maas Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a decrease in the voting power of substantial holders Wesley Jon Maas and Emma Margaret Maas, with their stake dropping from 53.38% to 49.40%. This change in interest may influence the company’s control dynamics and could be of interest to investors monitoring the stock closely.

