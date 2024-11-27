MAAS Group Holdings Initiates Equity Raising for Acquisitions

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. has announced an equity raising initiative, including an institutional placement and a share purchase plan, targeting eligible investors in Australia and New Zealand. This strategic move is aimed at funding future acquisitions, with Macquarie Capital and Morgans Corporate Limited as joint lead managers. The initiative reflects MAAS Group’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position.

