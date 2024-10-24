MAAS Group Holdings Expands Market Presence with New Share Issuance

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 573,631 fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange as of October 25, 2024. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction aimed at enhancing the company’s market presence. Investors may find this an intriguing development as it could impact the liquidity and valuation of the company’s stock.

