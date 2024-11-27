News & Insights

Stocks

MAAS Group Holdings Announces New Share Issue Plan

November 27, 2024 — 10:31 pm EST

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 43,010,754 new ordinary, fully paid shares, with the issue date set for December 4, 2024. This move could attract attention from investors interested in expanding their stock portfolios. Keep an eye on MGH as this development unfolds in the financial market.

