MAAS Group Expands with Strategic Acquisitions and Capital Raise

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (ASX:MGH) is set to expand its construction materials division with three strategic acquisitions valued at $252 million, alongside a $138 million capital raise. The acquisitions include a full interest in Cleary Bros and a freehold quarry, enhancing MGH’s presence in key growth corridors. These moves are expected to increase earnings per share and strengthen MGH’s financial capacity for future growth.

