MAAS Group Boosts Stock Value with Buy-Back

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.
MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 10,591 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased most recently, adding to a total of 177,731 securities bought back previously. This strategic move is aimed at consolidating the company’s stock value and enhancing shareholder returns.
