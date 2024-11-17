News & Insights

Stocks

MAAS Group Boosts Stock Value with Buy-Back

November 17, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 10,591 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased most recently, adding to a total of 177,731 securities bought back previously. This strategic move is aimed at consolidating the company’s stock value and enhancing shareholder returns.

